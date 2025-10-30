Edward P. Zydel was born on June 3, 1947, just 9 minutes after 12:00 a.m. in Jersey City, to the late Frank and Helen [Kozakiewicz] Zydel. He grew up in Secaucus and graduated from Weehawken High School, where he excelled at football, was voted “class cut-up,” and earned the nickname “The Lump” for his grit on the field. A natural athlete, he even dipped his toe into professional sports with the then–Jersey Jets.

But the true calling of his life was not football—it was Carolyn. Married on June 22, 1965, Ed and Carolyn began a partnership that spanned six decades and defined both of them. They never liked to be apart. In life, they were rarely separated; in illness, they were inseparable. Ed remained at Carolyn’s side as long as possible, their hands entwined, in proper form, until the end. When Carolyn passed on Oct. 24, 2025, Ed’s heart followed. He pursued her in life, and he followed her in death, a love story completed.

Together they built not only a home, but a livelihood: EZ’s Country Kitchen, EZ’s Catering, and, beginning in 1992, Pine Hill Farm Pig Roasting. They rose early and met every challenge head-on. Within minutes of meeting anyone, Ed would find a way to mention the fact of which he was proudest—his three children. He had everything to do with who they are.

Ed believed in over-tipping to honor hard work, in laughing often, and in finding the good in people. He taught fairness—and when life wasn’t fair, he taught resilience: go out, live it, and live it well. He treated everyone with respect and kindness, even the “people who talk just to hear their own voices,” because listening was one of his quiet strengths. Above all, he taught love. From his deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and his steadfast Catholic faith to his unwavering commitment to Carolyn, he showed us the meaning of selfless love. His greatest joy was his family, and that joy is the legacy he leaves behind.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Carolyn on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025; his sisters, Irene Rubes and Stella Morisette; and his brother, George Zydel. He is survived by his two sons, Adam Zydel and his wife, Christine, of Wantage, and Frank Zydel of Utica, Michigan; his daughter, Rebekka, and her husband, Franklin Lupianez, of Branchburg; his cherished grandchildren, Cole, Paul, Luke, and Jacob; and more than 25 adored nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial for both Edward and his wife, Carolyn, will be offered at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Avenue, Sussex at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 31, 2025. They shared a lifetime of love together and entered eternal rest only days apart, and now family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate both of their lives. Carolyn and Edward will be laid to rest together at Mt. Salem Cemetery in Wantage. A private burial will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Edward Zydel's memory to Pope John XXIII High School, Sparta, NJ.