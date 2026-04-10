Elaine J. Salvador, age 70, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Morristown Medical Center with her loving family by her side after fighting leukemia. Born in Teaneck, Elaine was raised and lived in West Milford before moving to Sussex County. She worked as the bookkeeper for the family business, Par Troy Sound in Newton, which she owned and operated alongside her husband. She found great joy in reading and she had a creative spirit, especially when it came to crafts and ceramics. Elaine also loved playing games and cherished the special game days she shared with her daughter during visits home. She was a thoughtful and selfless person who always put others before herself. Raised in the Catholic faith, she carried those beliefs with her throughout her life. Elaine was predeceased by her father, Alan Newman; her mother, Joan Hansen, in 2021; her step-father, Norman Hansen in 2015; her brother, David Newman in 2002; and her two cherished sons, Steven Salvador in 2009 and Jason Salvador in 2011. She is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Marc and her daughter, Kristina, and her husband, Mark Stader,of Hazelton, Pa. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2026. Interment immediately followed at Frankford Plains Cemetery. Friends paid their respects to the family on Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Elaine’s memory to the Sussex Help Center, P.O. Box 415, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.PinkelFuneralHome.com.