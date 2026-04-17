Eric H. Predmore passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Madison Hospital in Huntsville, Ala., with his family by his bedside.

Eric grew up in Sussex County, N.J., and graduated from High Point Regional High School. After graduating in 1983, Eric enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in the Navy for 8 years. He was on the U.S.S. Daniel Boone SSBN - 629, a nuclear submarine for 3 months down and 3 months above water. He was a Nuclear Division Electricians Mate First Class Petty Officer (E-6). Eric had 6 patrols and was awarded a Navy Achievement Medal (NAM), good conduct medal, Humanitarian Medal and 6 sea service awards.

When he retired from the Navy, Eric moved to Alabama to work for Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). He was so very proud to work as a Federally Licensed Nuclear Operator and an Instructor to incoming employees that came in to work for TVA.

Eric was a loved man by so many. He believed in paying it forward and helping anyone he could. Eric had a heart of gold. He loved to read, play board games with family, watch movies with friends and family, and always strive to keep people at their toes intellectually by testing them frequently. Eric was a very smart man and had a love for a wide range of topics.

Eric is survived by his parents, Harry and Linda (Struble) Predmore Jr.; his sister, Melissa (Predmore) Fransen and her husband Jim Fransen; his nephew, Justin Fransen and his wife Gwen; his great nephews, Xavior, Eliot, and Henry; his beloved dog, Ringo; his lifelong brothers from the USS Daniel Boone; and many friends and extended family.

Eric was visited by Heart to Heart Pet Partners, Inc. frequently while in the hospital and rehab. This made him so happy. The family asks that in lieu of flowers to please consider a donation to Heart to Heart Pet Partners, Inc., 1015 A Cleaner Way, Huntsville, AL 35805 or by logging onto their website at HeartToHeartPetPartners.org.

A memorial graveside inurnment service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at Clove Cemetery. All are invited to join the family to celebrate Eric’s life. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, New Jersey.