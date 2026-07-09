Frank Cicerale, former mayor of Hardyston Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at Morristown Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Born in Newark, N.J., to the late Michael and Mary Cicerale, Frank was raised in Belleville before moving to North Arlington and ultimately settling in Hardyston Township in 1981, where he devoted himself to his family, community, and public service.

Frank proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era. Following his military service, he graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University and completed a distinguished 36-year career as a member of IBEW Local 827. He worked for many years with AT&T and Lucent Technologies before retiring to pursue the many interests and hobbies he cherished.

Frank was a man grounded in faith and guided by traditional values and a strong commitment to service. He was a member of the Franklin American Legion, Franklin VFW, and was a Benefactor Member of the National Rifle Association. Frank dedicated countless hours to the betterment of Hardyston Township, serving on the Hardyston Township Council since 2011, the Hardyston Land Use Board, and as Chairman of the Hardyston Municipal Utilities Authority for more than 30 years. He also served as Chairman of the Economic Development Committee, was a member of the Hardyston Republican County Committee, and founded the Hardyston Republican Club.

Frank was an avid outdoorsman who found great enjoyment in fishing, hunting, and trapping. He was also a faithful fan of the New York Mets and New York Giants. Above all else, Frank’s greatest joy was his family. He treasured every moment spent with his children and especially his beloved grandchildren, who brought immeasurable happiness to his life.

Frank was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Mary Cicerale, and his brother, Michael Cicerale.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Vally Cicerale; his son, Michael J. Cicerale and his wife, Tanya R. Cicerale, and their children, Sgt. Michael Cicerale and Matthew Cicerale; his son, Frank Cicerale and his wife, Tanya N. Cicerale, and their children, PFC Logan Cicerale and Samantha Cicerale; his daughter, Christine Prtorich and her husband, John Prtorich, and their children, Vally Elizabeth (Libby) Prtorich and John Wesley (Jack) Prtorich Jr.; his sister, Marie Mundy; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation on Monday, July 13, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, New Jersey. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Hamburg, N.J. Entombment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frank’s memory may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.