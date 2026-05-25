Frederick J. Hosking, Sr. age 84, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2026, at Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y. Born in Greenville, N.Y., to the late John and Edna (Struble) Hosking, Fred had lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of his life. He was born into a family of 11 children and was the second youngest. He attended school in the Sussex-Wantage Regional School district, grades K-8 and graduated from the former Sussex High School in 1960. After graduating high school, Fred began working for Dailey-Wilson Pontiac in Sussex and remained with the dealership through several name changes over the years. He retired from S & M Pontiac in 1986. Following his retirement, he became the manager of Woody’s Liquors, where he worked until retiring in 2008. Fred was a member of the Sussex United Methodist Church since 1968. He is a 57-year member of the Sussex Fire Department, joining the department in 1969. He also volunteered with the Sussex Fire Department First Aid Squad until 1986. Fred is a lifetime member of the New Jersey Fire Department.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener who was well known throughout the area for his beautiful garden, which many admired. He was a wonderful father and grandfather who adored his children and grandchildren, cherishing both the young ones and his adult children alike.

In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his grandson, Jason Franco on Dec. 8, 2020; his son-in-law, Dan McIntyre on July 8, 2020; his brothers, John, George, Henry, Harold, Clyde and Frank; and his sisters, Gladys and Marjorie. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (Brink), who he married on July 22, 1961; his four children, Susan and her significant other Bob, Shelley and her husband, Richard, Frederick, Jr., and Stacey and her longtime significant other Chris; his sisters, Dorothy and Betty; 10 grandchildren, Christina, Ashley, Jennifer, Brian, Nikki, Frankie, Rebecca, Abby, Janet and Fred; eleven great grandchildren.

Funeral services and Sussex Fire Department services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay respects to the family prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Frederick Hosking’s memory to the Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank Street, Sussex, NJ 07461 or the Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Avenue, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.