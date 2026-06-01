Gary J. Geiger, 59, of Wharton, N.J., passed away at his home on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, Gary was the son of the late Ellen and Herman Geiger. He spent many years living in Kearny before moving to Vernon Township in 1991 and later settling in Wharton in 2021.

Following college, Gary began his career as a Steamfitter with Local Union #475, where he worked with dedication and pride until his retirement. He truly enjoyed his work and was known for his remarkable ability to fix just about anything. Whether tackling a project at work or helping family and friends, Gary's skills, determination, and willingness to lend a hand were admired by all who knew him.

Gary enjoyed staying active, working out, and spending time at the beach. In his spare time, he could often be found tinkering with projects and putting his talents to work. A devout Catholic, he found great comfort and strength in his faith and faithfully attended weekly Mass.

In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Courtney Geiger, in 2003, and his stepson, Jason Rinker, in 2021. Gary is survived by his cherished daughter, Shannon Geiger; his siblings, William Geiger and his wife, Deidre, Elizabeth Cerqueira, and her husband, Frank, and Mark Geiger; his stepson, Eric Pappan, and his wife, Dawn; his former wife, Sally Rinker; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, New Jersey (for GPS use 1Vanderhoof Court). A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Glenwood, New Jersey.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Gary will be remembered for his strong work ethic, generous spirit, unwavering faith, and the love he shared with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.