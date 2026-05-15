Herbert E. Heins, Jr., age 81, of Frankford Township, N.J., passed away on Wednesday evening, December 17, 2025, following a brief illness.

Born in Union City, N.J., Herb was raised in both Union City and Toms River. He had been a proud resident of Frankford Township since 1978. The son of the late Herbert E. Heins Sr. and Virginia Catherine (née Frauenheim) Heins, Herb honorably served in the United States Navy for six years, from 1962 to 1968.

Herb built a long and accomplished career in retail management, beginning as a manager with Sears, Roebuck & Co., where he worked in various New Jersey and New York locations for 30 years. He later served as a regional sales director for Bose, Gateway, and Staples. In addition, he enjoyed a successful second career as an Auditor with Picatinny Arsenal, retiring in 2021.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business and later a master’s degree in theology from Centenary University. Herb was an ordained minister who served congregations throughout Sussex County, most recently as interim Pastor of the Beemerville Presbyterian Church.

A lifelong learner and avid reader, Herb enjoyed studying finance, history, science, and politics. He also loved hunting and golf and was a skilled card player who won multiple tournaments.

Herb is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Judith (née Nesnadny) Heins; his son, Herbert E. Heins III and his wife, Heather; his daughter, Diane Hayden and her husband, William; and his grandchildren Kathryn, Emily, and Brooke Heins. He is also survived by his siblings Joyce Ferrara, Paula Talarek, Paul Heins, Susan Wolen, Heather Heins (not to be confused with his daughter‑in‑law), Alexis Heins, and Wendy Minor. He was predeceased by his sisters Jeri Graves and Paulette Heins.

A memorial service and burial of cremains will be held on June 5, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. at Beemerville Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Herb’s memory may be made to: Beemerville Presbyterian Church 226 County Rt. 519 Sussex, NJ 07461 www.beemervillepresbyterian.com.