Ida R. Linfoot

Ida R. “Cookie” Linfoot, age 61, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. A lifelong resident of Sussex County, Cookie was born in Morristown to the late George C. Rhinesmith, Sr. and Ida Mae (Campbell) Rhinesmith.

Cookie was a familiar and caring presence to many throughout her years of work. Earlier in her career, she worked at the former Seasons Hotel and later continued her work there when it became Legends. She went on to work for James Alexander Corporation, where she proudly retired as a supervisor. While Cookie was a hard worker, the things that meant the most to her were the simple moments spent with the people and animals she loved. She treasured time with her grandchildren and especially enjoyed having family and friends together for backyard barbecues. She had a special love for animals, particularly her dogs, who were an important part of her life. Cookie was also a devoted fan of country music and was a huge George Strait fan. His music was a favorite part of her life, adding a little country spirit to many of the days she enjoyed.

For many years, Cookie was a dialysis patient and became much more than a participant in the dialysis community. She belonged to several dialysis support groups and was deeply involved in helping and encouraging others who were going through the same experience. She willingly shared her knowledge, offered support and understanding, and tried to be there for others who needed someone who truly understood what they were facing.

Cookie will be remembered for her caring heart, her love of family, her devotion to her animals, her enjoyment of a good barbecue and good music, and most of all, for the way she was always willing to help others. She leaves behind memories that will remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Besides his parents, Cookie was predeceased by her brother, George C. Rhinesmith, Jr. in 2011. She is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, David; her son, David Linfoot, Jr.; her daughters, Renee Linfoot and her significant other, Elvis Babcock of Sussex and Megan Steele and her husband John of Sussex; her sister, Shelly Rhiesmith and her husband Mark of Sussex; and her grandchildren, Michael, Anthony, Kyle, Nathan, Ryan, Ian, Emma, and Devon.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex with a service immediately following at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.