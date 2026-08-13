Jessie Ann Wardingley, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, surrounded by her loving family at Bentley Assisted Living in Branchville, N.J.

Born and raised in Paterson, N.J., Jessie was the daughter of the late Sarah and William Harwood. Twenty-five years ago, she made her home in the Barry Lakes section of Vernon Township, where she enjoyed the beauty and peace of the community she loved. Jessie dedicated many years of her career as a quality control inspector for Howmet in Dover.

Never one to stop learning, she later returned to school to become a medical transcriptionist, a profession she enjoyed for many years in Mountain Lakes. She then spent 25 years working alongside her daughter at Granny’s Pancake House, where she built lasting friendships with customers and coworkers alike before retiring four years ago.

Affectionately known as “GiGi” and “Gram” to many, Jessie had a gift for making people feel welcome and valued. She truly loved being around others, and those who knew her loved her in return. Her warm smile, kind heart, and genuine interest in people left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Whether through her work, her friendships, or her family, Jessie touched countless lives with her compassion, humor, and generosity. Above all, Jessie was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Wardingley; her parents, Sarah and William Harwood; and her siblings.

Jessie is survived by her loving daughter, Debra Forcier; her sons, Gregory Condon and David Condon and his wife, Teri; her cherished grandchildren, Jennifer, Carrie, Joseph, Andrea, and Jessica; and her adored great-grandchildren, Brendan, Jason, Vinny, Mackenzie, Adam, Joseph, and Henry, along with many extended family members and dear friends who will miss her deeply.

Cremation will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jessie’s memory may be made to Affinity Hospice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.