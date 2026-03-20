Jimmy H. Chin, 73, of Vernon, N.J., passed away peacefully on March 9, 2026. Born July 3, 1952, in China to the late Fook W. Chin and Sui H. Tsang, Jimmy immigrated to the United States as a child and was raised in New York City. His life was defined by sharp wit, intellectual curiosity, and an adventurous spirit.

Jimmy received a full scholarship to NYU-Poly, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Physics and Aerospace in 1977, followed by Master’s degrees in Nuclear Engineering and Physics in 1979. He took great pride in his formative years in the Army ROTC.

His career as a nuclear engineer took him across the U.S. to Idaho, where fate led him to meet the love of his life, Xuan. A career opportunity as a Nuclear Analyst brought him back to the East Coast, where they settled in New Jersey to raise their two children. While he possessed a brilliant analytical mind, his greatest legacy was the 46 years of love and laughter he shared with Xuan and their children.

Jimmy’s passions were as diverse as his mind. He was a loving husband and father, an avid gardener, a hunter who found peace in nature, and a master of origami. Whether he was seeking thrills on roller coasters or traveling the open road, he did so with a quick sense of humor. He was known for his ability to find a joke in almost any situation, bringing a sense of lightness to everyone around him.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Xuan; children, Christine and Michael; son-in-law, Rhett; and his cherished granddaughter, Clara. He is also survived by his brother, Kai, and sister, Soo; he was predeceased by his sister, May.

Jimmy’s journey was much like the endless number of books he loved to read: filled with wonder, adventure, and a lot of heart. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Relatives and friends were invited to visit with Jimmy’s family Wednesday, March 18, 2026 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206. His funeral service began at 10 am. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.