Eric D. Bottoms, age 54, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at Newton Medical Center. Born and raised in Dyersburg, Tennessee, Eric has lived in Sussex County for most of his life. He had been a route salesman and deliveryman for Herr Foods in Oakland. Eric was a devoted family member whose greatest joy in life was bringing people together - whether around the dinner table or by the water’s edge. A passionate cook, Eric believed that love was best expressed through a well-prepared meal. The kitchen was his happy place, and family gatherings were made special by his favorite recipes and generous portions. An avid fisherman, Eric found peace and patience in quiet times by the lake. Fishing was more than a hobby; it was a time for reflection, storytelling, and often sharing laughter with his family and friends. Above all, he was family-oriented. He showed up consistently and wholeheartedly for birthdays, holidays, school events, and everyday moments that mattered most. His legacy will live on in the traditions he created, the recipes that will be passed down, and the stories that will be retold. He was predeceased by his father, Tommy Bottoms and his mother, Jean (Tandy) Hickey. Eric is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Gina (Battaglia); his son, Jacob; his daughter, Leah; his brother, Nigel Hickey; his sister, Amy Kellum and her husband Louis; his stepmother, Dena Bottoms; his step-father, Joseph Hickey; and his large extended family of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Eric’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.