Raymond L. Dougherty, III, age 67, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at his residence, on Hospice Care, after a 3 year battle with cancer. Born in Suffern, New York, he grew up in Franklin Lakes and spent a few years in Greenwood Lake . Raymond spent his last 30 years in Sussex County . He was the owner and operator of RLD Cooling and Heating in Wantage. Raymond enjoyed anything outdoors; riding quads and snowmobiles, and boating. He also had a passion for Corvettes and upstate camping trips. He loved to cook. Although, his greatest passion was his family and his dog, Olive. He was predeceased by his father, Raymond L. Dougherty, Jr., in 2019 and is survived by his mother, Marilynn (Porter) Dougherty and her significant other William Schilling “Poppy Bill” of Hardwick , New York; his son, Raymond L Dougherty, IV and his fiance’ Stephanie L Aigotti, of Montague; his daughter, Angela Muller, and her husband, Edward, of Wantage; his sister, Cheryl Jones and her husband Richard, of Montgomery, New York; five grandchildren, Edward Muller III, and Victoria Muller , Raymond L Dougherty, V, Lynora Grace Elston and Daniel Gabrial Elston; and his nieces and nephew, Richard Jones and his wife Cheryl, Elizabeth Ricci and her husband Johnathan, and Jillian Jones. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Raymond’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.