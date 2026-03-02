JoAnn Breen, age 80, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at her residence. Born in Sussex to the late George and Cora (Westbrook) Davenport, JoAnn has lived in Sussex for most of her life. She attended Sussex High School, class of 1963. In her younger years, she enjoyed going out dancing, embracing the joy of music and movement. Those evening reflected her vibrant spirit - a side of her that sparkled brightly among friends and loved ones. She was an avid reader, rarely without a book nearby, finding comfort, adventure, and knowledge within the pages she read. She also had a sharp mind and playful competitive streak; especially when it came to a good game of Scrabble. Family and friends will fondly remember the thoughtful pauses, the triumphant placement of well-chosen words, and the quiet smile that often followed. JoAnn was a woman of quiet strength, gentle wisdom, and deep love. Though she valued her privacy and kept much of her life close to her heart, those fortunate enough to know her understood the depth of her warmth and devotion. Above all else, JoAnn loved her family deeply. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her world and her greatest pride. Her love for them was constant and unwavering - expressed not always in grand gestures, but in steady presence, thoughtful words, and countless acts of care. JoAnn will be remembered for her quiet grace, her warmth and enduring love that she gave her family. Though she preferred a life out of the spotlight, her impact on those who knew her shines brightly and will continue through the lives of her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered. Besides her parents, JoAnn was predeceased by her sister, Naomi O’Brien. She is survived by her sons, Thomas Breen and his wife Diane of Lindale, Texas, Donald Breen, Jr. and his wife Dorothy of Middletown, De., and Scott Breen of Wantage; her daughters, Kim Nazario and her husband Joe of Ocala, Fla., and Lori Breen of Stillwater; her sister, Yvonne Tims of Virginia; twelve grandchildren, Arielle, Rochelle, Isaac, Danielle, Abby, Logan, Brianna, Brielle, Emilee, Amanda, Douglas, and Kyla; her great grandchildren, Alexa, Haylee, Leeland, Soraya, Blake, Braelynne, and MaKenna; and her former husband, Donald Breen, Sr.. Private funeral services and interment at Fairview Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.