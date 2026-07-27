Joseph J. Spitaletto, age 79, passed away peacefully at Morristown Medical Center, leaving behind a lifetime of service, friendship, and devotion to those he loved.

Born at Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City to the late Anthony and Angela Spitaletto, Joseph grew up in West New York, New Jersey and lived in Wanamassa, N.J., before moving to the McAfee section of Vernon in 1990. A proud Vietnam veteran, he answered his country’s call with honor before returning home to build a life centered on family, hard work, and serving his community. Joseph dedicated countless hours as a volunteer firefighter, first with the Wanamassa Fire Department and later with the McAfee Volunteer Fire Department after moving to McAfee. Whether responding to emergencies or lending a helping hand to a neighbor, he was always someone others could count on.

Joseph dedicated many years of service to PSE&G before retiring. He later continued his career at Picatinny Arsenal and Legends Resort in Vernon, where his strong work ethic, friendly personality, and willingness to help others earned him the respect and friendship of many coworkers. Above all else, Joseph will be remembered for his kind heart, outgoing personality, and unwavering generosity. He treasured time spent with his family and friends and was always willing to offer his help whenever it was needed. His warm smile, easy conversation, and genuine concern for others left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Joseph’s legacy of service, compassion, and loyalty will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, fellow veterans, and the many lives he touched throughout the years.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Joseph A. Spitaletto. He is survived by his son, Michael J. Spitaletto of Asbury Park; his sister, Angela M. Spitaletto of McAfee; his brothers, Nicholas M. Spitaletto and his wife Janet, of Leonia, Anthony R. Spitaletto of Villas; his nephews, Harold J. Olson and Jeanne of Las Vegas, Eric A. Olson and Carrie of Vernon, Anthony P. Spitaletto and his wife, Marge, of Cape May, and Christopher Spitaletto and his wife, Megan, of Philadelphia; his grand nephews, Bruce A. Olson and Giancarlo Spitaletto; his grand nieces, Genevieve, Hanna and Rosalie Spitaletto. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held in the near future for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Joseph’s memory to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please check on the funeral home website for the date to be announced. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.