Kenneth Leo Forsythe, Sr. age 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2026m with his loving family by his side at his residence in the arms of his beloved wife, who cared for him with endless love, strength, and devotion throughout his final days. The love they shared was a beautiful reflection of the commitment and bond they built together over the years. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Born in Paterson to the late Leo J. and Victoria (Wyzkowski) Forsythe, he lived in Pompton Lakes for 29 years before moving to Wantage. He was a former member of the Little Falls Knights of Columbus, the American Legion Post 0360 of Clifton, and the Franklin Mint Collectors Society, reflecting both his commitment to community and his enjoyment of coin collecting. Ken lived a life defined by loyalty, dedication, and an incredible love for his family and the people around him. He was proud of his time serving in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, and he carried those memories with him throughout his life. He loved sharing stories from his days in the service and the experiences that helped shape the man he was. After his time in the Navy, Ken continued his commitment to serving others through his many years in his postal career, where he was known for being dependable, hardworking, and always willing to lend a helping hand. He retired in 2004 from the United States Postal Service as the director of claims and investigations in the Newark location. Ken had a special gift for storytelling. Whether he was talking about his family ancestry, his Navy days, or memories from years gone by, he had a way of bringing people in and making them feel connected. He took pride in knowing where his family came from and loved keeping those stories alive for the generations that followed. He especially enjoyed the simple things in life — riding his motorcycle, working on cars, and spending time with the people who mattered most. Ken was the kind of person you could always count on. He was fiercely loyal, generous with his time, and would be there to help without hesitation. Ken had a great appreciation for classic comedy and loved watching Abbott and Costello, The Three Stooges, and Laurel and Hardy, finding joy in the laughter they brought. But above all else, Ken loved his family. Being a husband, father, and grandfather brought him his greatest joy. He loved hearing about his grandchildren’s days — the things they learned, the adventures they had, and even the little moments that made them smile. He was a steady presence and fiercely loyal to his family and friends. Anyone who knew Ken knew how special he was. His kindness, humor, stories, and genuine love for others left a lasting mark on everyone fortunate enough to share in his life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Esther (White); his daughter, Victoria Braga and her sons, Michael K. And Nicholas; his son, Kenneth L. Forsythe, Jr., his wife Jennifer of Wantage and their two sons, Jeremy and Jonathan; and his cousins, nieces and nephews. Ken will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his family, friends, and all who were blessed to know him. Among those who will miss Ken dearly is his grand fur baby, Cupcake. She brought him comfort, companionship, and countless moments of happiness. Ken lovingly gave her the nickname “Fatty Arbuckle,” and “Farfel,” a testament to his playful spirit and the laughter he brought into everyday life. Funeral services will be held on at noon on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, with interment to immediately follow at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family prior to the service on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Kenneth’s memory to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758514, Topeka, KS 66675-8514 or the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202-0301. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.