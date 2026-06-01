Louis J. Lepes, 86, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2026. Born in Franklin to the late Louis and Mary (Moncayo) Lepes, Lou grew up in Hamburg. After he graduated from Hamburg High School, he enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served three years in Germany with the 79th Combat and Engineering Company. When Lou returned home from the service, he worked as a land surveyor. He had earned a Bachelor degree in Political Science and a degree in Criminal Justice from Montclair University. In 1965, he entered the New Jersey State Police, serving 21 years. During his time with the State Police, he was named the Trooper of the Year in 1969 and was highly decorated. Lou was a member of the Helicopter Rappel Team and was a firearms instructor. Among his many duties as traffic Sergeant, Lou served on the Garden State Parkway Detective Bureau.After his retirement from the State Police, he went on to serve as a field engineer for Carbro Construction until he retired so he could spend time with family and friends. Lou was also a black belt in Taekwondo. He enjoyed taking trips to Canada; especially hunting trips and making maple syrup. Lou was deeply committed to serving his community and was a dedicated public servant who took great pride in serving his community, including his years on the Sussex Borough Council as Council President and Chairman of the Finance Committee. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary “Betty” Decker on May 27, 2026. Lou is survived by his wife of 64 years, Pamela “Niki” (Couse); his sons, Keith Lepes and his wife Jenny of Jacksonville, Florida, Michael Lepes and his wife Diana of Glen Spey, N.Y., and Steven Lepes and his wife Jessica of Lafayette; his brother, Richard Lepes and his wife Denise of Frankford; his sisters, Nancy Edsall of Sparta and Joan Lepes of Hamburg; six grandchildren; and one great granddaughter. Graveside services will be held in the near future at Beemerville Cemetery. Please check the funeral home website for updated service information. Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23) in Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.PinkelFuneralHome.com