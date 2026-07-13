Marian D. Hardin, age 89, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at her residence. Born in Englewood to the late Alfred and Cleo (Monahan) Tiboldo, Marian grew up in Bergenfield before moving to Sussex County, where she lived for most of her life. She was employed as a bookkeeper for Wingle Supply, where she dedicated many years of faithful service before retiring ten years ago. While she took great pride in her career, Marian’s greatest joy was found at home. She had a remarkable eye for design and decorating, and together with her husband, she built the home of her dreams — a home she personally designed and lovingly transformed into a place of warmth, beauty, and comfort. Every room reflected her creativity and attention to detail, making it a welcoming haven for family and friends. Above all, she was deeply loved by her devoted husband, whose unwavering love, care, and commitment to her were evident throughout their life together. Marian is survived by her devoted husband, Robert V. Hardin, Jr.; her daughters, Deborah Conklin and her husband Harry of Hampton and Laura Roloson and her husband Terry of South Carolina; her sisters, Patricia Rucereto and Barbara Schuler both of Bradenton, Fla.; five grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com