Marlene Elaine Redden (May) of Ogdensburg passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sept. 11, 2026. She was 83.

Born on Feb. 13, 1943, in Franklin, N.J., Marlene graduated from Franklin High School. She always talked with such joy of growing up in the 50’s and early 60’s in Franklin with all of her friends. She would love to take drives throughout the town, recalling stories and telling about which friend owned which house and how she walked to school, football games and could recall all of the stores along old Main Street. She knew each family and each business name that came and went through the years. During her married years, she would forge many friendships in her beloved neighborhood in Ogdensburg.

Marlene was a homemaker, which she loved. She held a couple jobs through this time. One was working at Joe’s Deli, (which would eventually be called Mary’s) in the Burg. There she loved to talk to the regulars. Later, she worked at Danforth’s Luncheonette. Here she worked with her dear friend Louise and they would forever be called ‘Mert and Weezer’. In recent years she became an avid tennis fan, knowing all players, both male and female. She also loved to watch the Little League World Series and by the time it was over, knew so much about each player and team. She loved morning game shows, and like her mom, her favorite was The Price is Right.

In Ogdensburg, Marlene and her beloved husband of 63 years raised their 3 children. In their early years they loved camping in Gettysburg, boating on Lake Waulenpaupack and driving in their 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible.

Marlene especially loved being called Grandma by her grandchildren and GG to her great grandchildren. They were the apples of her eyes! She cherished their art work, which always hung on her refrigerator. Through the years, many others would call her their second mom and grandmother, which she loved.

Marlene was predeceased by her husband, Charles ‘Bud’ Redden in 2025, her parents Albert and Mildred May and her brothers William and Robert.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey, Lori Schutte and her husband James and Gregory and his wife Christen.

She will be lovingly remembered by her seven grandchildren Katie, Taylor, Trevor, Ali, Olivia, Tyler and Reese, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Marlene leaves behind her faithful dog, Charlie.

At their wishes, Marlene and Bud wanted to be remembered together. A Celebration of Life through pictures will be held on Wednesday, September 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St. Franklin. Come and visit and bring your stories and memories along with any pictures you would like to share.

In lieu of flowers donations in Bud and Marlens memory may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.