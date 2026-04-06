Nora Cosh, age 98, of Wantage, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2026, at her home, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Wantage to the late William and Inez (Kimble) Bennett, Nora had been a lifelong resident of Sussex and Wantage. Nora was a devoted farmer’s wife and mother. She enjoyed reading, word search and jigsaw puzzles, and was best known for her love of cats.

Predeceased by her parents; husband Lewis B. Cosh; daughter Patricia “Pat” Miller; great-granddaughter Tori Mae Russell; and two brothers and two sisters, Nora is survived by her daughters Sharon Haggerty and her husband, Jack Jr., Paula Russell and her husband Dwayne, Karen “Kay” Cosh, and Janice “Pete” Cosh; grandchildren Jonathan (Alon) and Michael (Stacey) Haggerty and Keith (Melissa) and Marc (Brynn) Russell; as well as her great-grandchildren Alyssa, Trace, John “LJ”, Autum, Lila Mae, Adelaide, and Cole; and her brother William Bennett.

A visitation for Nora will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, from 10-11 a.m. at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial in the Clove Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any local animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.