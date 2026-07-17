Patrick J. Saski, age 83, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, with his family by his side at his residence. Born in Franklin to the late John and Anna (Davit) Saski, Patrick lived in Sussex County all of his life.

Patrick was a hardworking man who spent many years serving his community with the Franklin Borough Water Department before retiring from Picatinny Arsenal. He took pride in his work and appreciated the simple things in life.

An avid outdoorsman, Patrick especially enjoyed hunting deer and squirrels. Being in the woods brought him peace and happiness. Even during his time in hospice care, one of his greatest wishes was to go squirrel hunting just one more time—a testament to how deeply he loved the outdoors.

Patrick will be remembered for his quiet nature, his appreciation of the natural world, and the simple life he enjoyed. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents and siblings, he was predeceased by his wife, Patricia McCollum Saski in 2017. He is survived by his son, James L. McCollum of Montague; four grandchildren, Glenn and his wife, Ashley, Elizabeth and her husband Bill, Heidi, and Rebecca; and three great grandchildren, Shea, Gavin, and Ashton.

Graveside inurnment services will be held on at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2026, at Andover Cemetery. Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.