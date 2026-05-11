Richard Dunstan, age 79, a longtime resident of Wantage Township, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 8, 2026. Born on Feb. 23, 1947, Richard lived a life rooted in dedication to his family, service to his country, and a strong work ethic that defined his character.

He was predeceased by his parents, Walter “Bud” Dunstan and Anne (Vandruff) Dunstan, as well as his beloved wife, Jane (Margarum) Dunstan, with whom he shared a lifetime of love and partnership.

Richard is survived by his loving daughters, Erin Siipola and her husband, Jeff Siipola, along with their son, Logan, and Ashlee Dunstan and her children, Mason and Emma; his brother, Bill Dunstan and his wife, Beth, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; and his sister, Barbara Dunstan and her lifelong partner, Diane Young, of Orleans, Ontario, Canada. His family was his greatest pride, and he found his deepest joy in spending time with his grandchildren. Whether sharing stories, offering guidance, cheering from the sidelines, or simply enjoying everyday moments together, he created lasting memories and special bonds that will be cherished forever.

A proud graduate of Sussex High School, Class of 1965, Richard went on to serve his country in the National Guard. His time in service reflected his sense of duty, discipline, and commitment—qualities that carried through every aspect of his life.

Richard spent most of his adult life working in the food industry, where he was known for his reliability, dedication, and the respect he earned from coworkers and friends alike. He retired in 2015 after many years of hard work and perseverance.

He was also a devoted fan of Duke basketball, a passion he loved sharing with his family. Watching games together became a special tradition, filled with excitement, friendly banter, and lasting memories that his loved ones will always hold close.

Above all, Richard will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was known as the anchor of his family — a steady, dependable presence that others naturally looked up to for his strength, wisdom, and kindness. He had a remarkable ability to form deep and meaningful connections, leaving a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

His legacy of love, family, and integrity will live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will immediately follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.