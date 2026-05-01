Josephine B. McDermott, age 78 passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at her residence with her loving husband by her side. Born in the Jersey City to the late Anthony and Philamenia Ricciuto, Josephine was raised in Long Island and moved to Bayonne before moving to Sussex County in 1997. She had been employed as a director for Maidenform in Bayonne for 39 years before her retirement.

Josephine was a devoted wife, a woman of deep faith, and someone who cherished family above all else. Raised in the Catholic tradition, her faith guided her life and values, shaping the compassion, strength, and kindness she showed everyone around her. She found joy in life’s simple and meaningful moments. She loved tending to her garden, where her care and patience brought beauty to life season after season. She especially delighted in the hummingbirds that visited her garden, a small but constant source of happiness that reflected her appreciation for nature’s quiet wonders. She was also a wonderful cook who took great pride in preparing meals that brought family together around the table.

She shared a special bond with her beloved husband, whom she loved deeply and cared for with unwavering devotion. Together, they created a lifetime of memories traveling across the country on their motorcycle and their RV, always seeking new places and experiences. Among their favorite destinations were their cherished trips to Montana, where they found peace, adventure, and lasting happiness.

She was especially proud of her husband’s service as a Vietnam veteran and stood by his side with strength and dedication. In honor of that commitment, she was a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Auxiliary, where she offered her support to fellow veterans and their families. Above all, she will be remembered for her love-her love for her husband, her family, her faith, and the life she built with care and grace.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Anthony and her sister, Angie Beagan. Josephine is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Larry and her nieces, Janina Presher and Andrea Shay; and her nephew, Edward Beagan, Jr..

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Josephine’s memory to the Northern New Jersey Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 75 North Church Road, Sparta, NJ 07871. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.