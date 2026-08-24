Robert C. Maxwell

Robert “Bob” C. Maxwell, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at his home, surrounded by the love of his devoted husband, Timothy.

Born to the late Robert and Minnie Maxwell, Bob was raised in Detroit, Michigan. From a young age, he discovered a passion for fashion and design. When he was in grammar school, his sister gave him a sewing machine, and Bob immediately began designing and sewing clothes for his mother and sister. It was the beginning of a lifelong love affair with fashion and creativity.

While in high school, Bob worked at Himelhoch’s, a high-end women’s clothing store in Detroit, where he quickly distinguished himself in sales. But Bob had bigger dreams. He set his sights on New York City’s Garment Center and eventually moved to Manhattan to pursue his passion. Bob began his New York career at Gimbels, where his exceptional eye for design and display brought store windows and retail spaces to life. He later continued his career at Macy’s in Manhattan before being recruited by Barneys on Seventh Avenue. At Barneys, Bob served as assistant buyer for young men’s clothing and later as a buyer for the Contemporary Men’s department.

His career gave him the opportunity to travel the world in search of exceptional clothing, fabrics, and merchandise. He traveled extensively throughout London, Asia, China, Japan, India, and Korea, always seeking the highest quality and most distinctive pieces for the stores he represented.

Eventually, Bob opened his own designer rep agency in New York City’s Garment Center. It was there, in 1985, that he met his life partner, Timothy Mullally. Together, they built a life filled with love, creativity, family, and friendship. Bob and Tim later opened Style Counsel on Main Street in Warwick, N.Y., where Bob delighted in helping his clients discover their own personal style. He had a remarkable ability to bring together clothing, color, texture, and detail, and he took great pride in dressing his clients in beautiful, high-quality apparel.

Never one to stop creating, Bob also designed men’s neckwear, which grew into a full men’s wear collection sold in department stores internationally. His talent, determination, and extraordinary eye for detail allowed him to turn his childhood passion into a successful career that brought him great pride and fulfillment.

Outside of fashion, Bob had an insatiable curiosity and a deep love of learning. He loved history, art, and maps and had a remarkable knowledge of geography. He could tell you the capital of every state and was always eager to share something he had learned. An avid reader and collector of books and magazines, Bob faithfully read the New York Times from cover to cover each week. He also had a passion for interior design and took great pleasure in creating beautiful surroundings.

Bob was known for always dressing to the nines. Looking his best was not simply a matter of fashion for him—it was a source of pride and a reflection of the care he brought to everything in his life. Even as Alzheimer’s disease progressed, his love of design and fashion remained a part of who he was.

Although Bob was enormously gifted in fashion and design, those who knew him best will remember him even more for the person he was. He was kind, sweet, humble, and gentle, and he was known for never having a bad word to say about anyone. He was deeply loved and respected by the people whose lives he touched, both professionally and personally.

Bob came from humble beginnings and pursued his dream of building a life in the fashion industry. He succeeded beyond what that young boy with a sewing machine could have imagined, bringing tremendous pride to his family. More importantly, he remained a devoted husband, loving father, brother, uncle, and friend.

Bob is survived by his loving husband of 40 years, Timothy Mullally; their two sons, Nolan Maxwell Mullally and Timmy Maxwell Mullally; his sister, Taleese Sigilai; his brother, Kevin Maxwell and his wife, Jennifer; his nephews; cousins and many cherished friends.

Bob leaves behind a legacy of creativity, kindness, love, and an enduring passion for beauty and knowledge. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Arrangements are under the care of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.