Message

Robert Carroll, 63, passed away on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. He was born Dec. 10, 1962, in Franklin, to Robert Francis and Mary Catherine Carroll. A graduate of Pope John XXIII, class of 1981. He started his career in the United States Postal Service in 1987 and worked at the Franklin post office until he moved to Davenport, Iowa. He continued to work for the post office as a postal carrier, until he retired in 2022. He was a long-suffering fan of the Minnesota Vikings (SKOL!) and in his spare time enjoyed watching M*A*S*H, westerns (and any channel that his bunny ears could pick up), and being with friends and family. Robert was the type of person who never met a stranger. He stayed active running and was proud to have completed two New York City Marathons. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughters Jackie (Jacob) Carroll of Davenport and Madeline (Tyler) Sullivan of Dewitt; son Cooper Carroll of Davenport; grandchildren Henry, Patrick, Mavis, and Lydia Sullivan; sisters Mary Ellen Carroll of Sussex, and Margaret (Ed) Sabo of Franklin; brothers Mark (Laurie) Carroll of Conway, S.C., James Carroll of Franklin, David Carroll of Sussex, and Matthew (Jessica) Carroll of Dover, N.H.; and many loving nieces and nephews. His family is having a funeral mass at 11 a.m. on March 14, 2026, at Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin. Following will be a celebration of life at the American Legion in Franklin from 12-4 p.m.. All are welcome.