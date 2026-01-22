Salvatore Ingallinera, Jr., age 82, of Newton, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2026, after a brief illness at Morristown Memorial Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Salvatore (Sal) was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, in 1943 and moved to Hampton Township, New Jersey, in 1978. He graduated from Hackensack High School in 1961 and proudly served in the United States Army Reserves until 1968. He worked for Western Electric, AT&T, and Lucent Technologies for 35 years. After retiring, Sal continued working for 11 years at Fonzarelli’s Collision & Auto Repair.

In 1967, he married Barbara Melton, and together they raised two daughters, Emma Matsinger of Sparta, New Jersey, and Toni Corban of Ogdensburg, New Jersey. Sal loved his family and friends deeply and had a genuine interest in people, often forming quick and meaningful connections through conversation. Everywhere he went, he made new friends, including fellow patients and caregivers during his time in the hospital. All who had the opportunity to meet and know Sal were touched by his thoughtful and caring nature.

Sal had a lifelong love of old cars, especially his cherished 1944 Willys Jeep. He also enjoyed motorcycling and working on automotive and other projects in his garage. When visiting him, you would often find him in the yard, cutting down trees or tackling a new project, always staying busy and active. If you had a project of your own, Sal was quick to step in and help, often setting aside his own priorities to assist a friend or family member. He was also deeply involved in his church and an active member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Ingallinera; his daughters, Emma Matsinger and her spouse, Bryan Matsinger, and Toni Corban; and his grandchildren, Tyler Struble, Sydney Corban, Jack Corban, and Bradley Matsinger; his brothers John Ingallinera (Elisa) and Frank Ingallinera and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Emma and Salvatore Ingallinera.

Visitation will be held at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, New Jersey, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 203 Swartswood Road, Newton, New Jersey, on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta, New Jersey.