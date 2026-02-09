Thomas Frank Gundlach, born March 31, 1945, passed away leaving behind a legacy defined by service, ingenuity, and unwavering dedication. Raised in Summit, N.J., Tom spent his childhood summers in Green Pond, where he developed the curiosity and hands-on Spirit that would shape the rest of his life.

Tom proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam War, specializing in bomb ordnance. His expertise and commitment led him to teach at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama following his deployment, where he trained others in the complex and critical skills he had mastered.

In the 1970s, Tom began what would become his life’s work: explosive materials remediation. He built a distinguished career in this highly specialized field, traveling across the country to safely dispose of hazardous and explosive materials. For 20 years, he owned and operated Reactive Hazards Reductions, a company he founded with both passion and purpose. His training video, Introduction to Hazardous Materials, continues to be used nationwide, a testament to his knowledge and his desire to keep others safe.

Even in recent years, Tom remained happiest when he had a job that allowed him to “fix” things. A lifelong tinkerer, he loved gadgets and proudly created several inventions over the years. His mind was always at work, always curious, always building.

Tom also cherished the time he spent with friends at the Wallkill Valley VFW in Vernon, where spirited debates, camaraderie, and laughter filled countless evenings. And no family gathering was complete without his famous Buffalo Shrimp-a dish as bold and memorable as the man himself.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Joanne Lawrance Gundlach; his stepson, Scott Waleck; and his granddaughters, Jessica Waleck Reilly and Sarah Waleck Anderson. He also leaves behind three great-grandchildren; his beloved niece, Lori Paolino; and his great-niece, Leanne Paolino; his sister-in-law, Addie Gundlach. Their love for him-and the stories they carry- will keep his memory alive for generations.

Tom will be remembered for his courage, his craftsmanship, his sharp wit, and the deep loyalty he showed to those he loved. His impact lives on in the people he taught, the hazards he eliminated, the friendships he forged, and the family traditions he helped create.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at the Wallkill Valley VFW Post #8441 (313 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462) on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 1 p.m. Military honors will be held at the Wallkill Valley VFW at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462