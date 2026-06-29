It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Thomas Walter Tracy (Tom), beloved husband, brother, son, uncle and friend at the age of 58. He passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 8, 2026 in Baltimore, Md.

Tom was born April 14, 1968, in Newton, N.J., to Thomas Paul Tracy and Dorothy Mary Tracy. Graduating from High Point Regional High School in 1986, Tom went on to pursue an Associates Degree and launched a successful career in the telecom industry with a few stops along the way.

Tom grew up with an adventurous spirit, a quick wit, and a smile that welcomed everyone. Adopting the nickname “Double T,” he had a gift for making people laugh and telling the perfect story at the right moment. He moved from his childhood home in Sussex, N.J., to Baltimore, Md., where he met the love of his life, Mon Lau. They enjoyed traveling throughout the world, biking, golfing, and the many activities with family and friends. Tom was the life of the party and always ready for the next adventure.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Tracy. Tom is survived by his wife, Mon Lau; father, Thomas Tracy; brothers, Ian Tracy and Chris Tracy. He was a fun loving uncle to his nieces, Hannah Tracy, Abby Tracy, Isabella Tracy and his nephews, Austin Tracy, Connor Tracy, and Maxx Hung. He was adored by his cousins, Laura Tracy, Lisa Tracy, Tim Tracy, Sarah Howitt, Johanna Brotherstone, Paul Hume and Clare Hume.|

A celebration of life will be held in Baltimore in July as well as in New Jersey in August for family and friends. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.