William G. Talmadge, age 87, of Franklin passed away on Friday, May 1, 2026 at Westwind Manor in Franklin after a short illness.

William was born on March 31, 1939, son of the late William and Mabel (Lutes) Talmadge of Franklin. He was a lifelong resident of the Franklin area and a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1956. Bill was a dedicated truck driver, spending most of his career behind the wheel of a tractor trailer before retiring from Sparta Redi-Mix in 1999.

In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Linda (Runnalls); his son, Ronald Talmadge; his daughter, Kathryn Talmadge; his grandson, Travis Smith; and his sister, Bernice Gunderman.

William is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Talmadge of Phoenix, AZ; his son, William H. Talmadge and his fiancé, Linda Loughin, of Clifton Heights, Pa.; his former daughter-in-law, Yolanda Morano and her husband, Michael, of Wantage; his grandchildren, Kristopher Talmadge and his wife, Jacquelyn, of Vernon, William M. Talmadge and his significant other, Samantha Piper, of Vernon, Michele Gandy and her husband David of Quakertown, Pa., and Kassandra Talmadge and her fiancé Kevin Bartos of Ferndale Wa.; and his five great-grandchildren; Emily Talmadge, Amelia and Lily Gandy, Kane Talmadge, and Leia Hickey.

He was a devoted family man who found his greatest joy in spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved deeply.

He took great pride in his cars. Throughout his life he could be found most weekends at car shows throughout the county showing his 1954 Mercury Monterey and 1966 Cadillac Calais. In more recent years, it was guaranteed to find Bill and his bride at the Chatterbox on Saturday nights. His passion did not go unnoticed - over the years he earned numerous trophies at local car shows, a testament to his dedication and eye for detail.

He also had a deep appreciation for classic country music and doo-wop music, which was often the soundtrack to his days and a reflection of his down-to-earth spirit.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery. Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family prior to the service on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.