William H. Cox, 71, of Stockholm, N.J., passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2026, at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., William was a lifelong learner with a deep passion for education and the law. He attended St. Francis College in Brooklyn, New York Law School, Pace University, where he earned his MBA, and New York University, where he earned his LLM.

William dedicated his professional life to the practice of law. He spent 20 years practicing in Manhattan with the law firm of Janvey, Gordon, Herland, Randolph and Cox before opening his own practice, Cox Law Firm, where he continued to practice until his passing. He took great pride in his work and was highly regarded by his colleagues and clients.

Outside of his career, William had a passion for travel and cherished the time he spent exploring the world with his family. He and his beloved wife of 45 years, Kathy, moved to Stockholm 40 years ago, drawn to the peaceful setting and beauty of Sussex County. William was also a devoted New York Mets fan and enjoyed following his beloved team.

William was predeceased by his parents, Edmond and Agnes Cox, and his sisters, Mary Shea and Judy Weil.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Cox; his children, John Paul Cox and his wife, Courtney, Michael Cox, and Eileen Cox; as well as many dear friends, colleagues, and extended family members.

A visitation for William will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.at St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church in Stockholm, New Jersey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m.

William will be remembered for his love of learning, dedication to his profession, devotion to his family, and the many friendships he formed throughout his life.