William “Rex” Burse, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 at his residence. Born in Coral Springs, Virginia to the late William Roy and Nina (Adams) Burse, Rex has lived in Sussex County for most of his life. He graduated Sussex High School in 1953 and served in the United States Army. Rex had been employed as a salesman for Prime Lube in Carteret before his retirement. Rex was a family man and enjoyed spending time traveling and camping. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Harold Burse and Kenneth “Dale” Burse and his sister, Patty O’Brien. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Deanna “Dee” (Longcor); his son, William M. Burse and his wife Diane of Ben Salem, Pennsylvania; his daughter, Dawn Fundell and her husband George of Wantage; his sister, Catherine Walker of Montague; four grandchildren, Brett Fundell, Adam Burse, Samantha Fundell, and Blake Burse; and his great grandchildren, Chase Lawson, Emerson Fundell, Addison Fundell, and one on the way. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com