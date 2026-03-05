A colonial gem in Glenwood

This custom colonial offers refined living on a private cul-de-sac surrounded by nature.

With hardwood floors and an open floor plan, the kitchen has a breakfast bar, the formal dining room can handle all celebrating of special occasions and the living room features a cozy fireplace.

Spacious living with four bedrooms all of which boast walk-in closets, two full baths and two half baths.

The lower level with high ceilings has the potential for a media room, home gym or guest suite.

Wonderful perks include central air, a high efficiency heating system, multi zone control and an oversized two car garage.

This gem is close to everything in Vernon and Warwick, NY and the historic Appalachian Trail.