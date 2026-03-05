x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

A colonial gem in Glenwood

Vernon /
| 05 Mar 2026 | 03:02
    A colonial gem in Glenwood
    A colonial gem in Glenwood
    A colonial gem in Glenwood
    A colonial gem in Glenwood
    A colonial gem in Glenwood
    A colonial gem in Glenwood
    A colonial gem in Glenwood
    A colonial gem in Glenwood
    A colonial gem in Glenwood
    A colonial gem in Glenwood
    A colonial gem in Glenwood
    A colonial gem in Glenwood

This custom colonial offers refined living on a private cul-de-sac surrounded by nature.

With hardwood floors and an open floor plan, the kitchen has a breakfast bar, the formal dining room can handle all celebrating of special occasions and the living room features a cozy fireplace.

Spacious living with four bedrooms all of which boast walk-in closets, two full baths and two half baths.

The lower level with high ceilings has the potential for a media room, home gym or guest suite.

Wonderful perks include central air, a high efficiency heating system, multi zone control and an oversized two car garage.

This gem is close to everything in Vernon and Warwick, NY and the historic Appalachian Trail.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 26 Aster St., Glenwood, NJ
Price: $540,000
Taxes: $ 11,231
Agents: Cristina Bouzyla and Samantha Klein, Weichert Realtors
Cristina’s Cell: 973-975-6470