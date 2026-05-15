An impeccable colonial

In a most desirable neighborhood, this stately center hall colonial offers 3,000 square feet of living space. With an open floor plan, the beautiful modern kitchen overlooks the spacious yard with two expansive decks. Also in the yard is an above ground pool just waiting for summer fun.

Highlighted in the 23x22 great room are cathedral ceilings and a cozy fireplace.

With four bedrooms and four baths, there is certainly plenty of space and upgrades to appreciate. The finished basement has a half bath while a bonus room has the potential for guests, gatherings or a home office.

A true sanctuary, the primary suite features a walk-in closet and a double vanity.

With gorgeous mountain views, this listing is a definite must see.