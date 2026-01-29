Custom home in Lake Wallkill

This charming lake community home offers two over-sized bedrooms and one full bath. The main floor features an inviting kitchen that flawlessly flows into a separate dining area. The large private deck is simply perfect for summer barbeques or morning coffee with nature. The main floor also houses the primary bedroom plus a full bath.

Upstairs, cathedral ceilings create an open, airy atmosphere with another bedroom.

Outside, enjoy parking for four vehicles.

Lake Wallkill is a great seasonal activity area as well as having close availability to Mt. Creek, breweries, hiking trails, Warwick, N.Y., and so much more.