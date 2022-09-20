Enjoy the nature and beauty of Highland Lakes

Welcome home to the fabulous Highland Lakes section of Vernon! A gorgeous home with four-bedroom potential and seasonal sparkling lake views! Come and enjoy all this community has to offer, including short walks to the beach, clubhouse, general store and more. This sprawling cape offers you almost total one-floor living. Come and be surprised by the soaring, two-story, wood planked, vaulted ceiling in the living room and oversized window that fills the room with natural light. There’s an oversized kitchen with pantry closet and plenty of room for a large table for all to gather around. On the first floor, a 19-by-15-foot primary bedroom with beamed ceiling offers both a double closet and a large walk-in closet with a window giving it outstanding en suite potential. Bedroom two, plus a private home office, laundry room and garage entrance are all conveniently located on the first floor. Bedroom three, and potentially a fourth bedroom, are upstairs off a balcony overlooking the living room with a workshop. Each room has plenty of closet space. You won’t believe how much space this home affords you until you see it in person. A two-story garage offers additional room for a workshop, storage or whatever you can dream up.

A beautiful property set in a lake community with five lakes, seven beaches and plenty of outdoor activities are among the offerings here, plus easy access to outdoor recreation, including skating, skiing and hikes along the Appalachian trail. Live life the way it should be lived. This home is being sold as a three-bedroom, one bath home, with a three-bedroom septic. For more information, contact Karen Glowacki at 973-764-5555.