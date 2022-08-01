Privacy, sunshine and greenery – everything you want in a Vernon home

A gorgeous property, privately nestled away on over three acres, with a large, four-bedroom contemporary home offering three full baths. Escape the everyday and appreciate nature. There’s plenty of room for everything in this spacious property. A full finished basement, soaring ceilings in the living room, plus a wood-burning fireplace are among the amenities here. The living room opens up to a formal dining room, which is located just off the kitchen. There are so many windows filling this house with natural light, plus a kitchen with plenty of cabinets, counter space galore, tiled floor and a pantry, plus two sets of sliders leading out to the wrap-around deck.

The first-floor full bath is perfectly situated right next to the first-floor guest room. A new Roth oil tank is located in the storage area of the basement. The basement has its own entertaining space with family room and built-in cabinetry so you have ample room to entertain guests in style. There’s a huge detached two car garage leaving you with plenty of room for storage, plus a level property.

This one must be seen to be appreciated in all its glory. The backyard is not to be missed with a large pool and mature trees. Make the most of life in the country. Live where you play. This is the home that allows you to have it all with views of High Point Mountain that can be seen from your deck. If you’re ready to make a change, contact Karen Glowacki for an appointment by calling 973-764-5555.