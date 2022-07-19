Peaceful reflection in Vernon

Enjoy a stunner of a home at a great location with excellent potential! If space is what you’re after, this three-bedroom home could easily be turned into five bedrooms. Here you get a totally renovated space with an open floor plan, huge center island in a stunning kitchen with quartz countertops, decorative tile back splash, double oven and a double sink, plus stainless-steel appliances.

Make your way with ease into the living room and dining room, which feature excellent entertaining space. A pellet stove with stone adds ambience to this already charming living room. The family room has a large closet and plenty of windows so it could be an excellent first floor primary bedroom. Everything you need to live an excellent life of convenience is placed neatly on the main floor, including a bedroom, laundry and totally renovated full bath, plus wood floors throughout upstairs and down. The French doors lead to a large deck overlooking the private park-like yard. Upstairs offers another four potential bedrooms with wood floors and good-sized closet, plus another fully renovated full bathroom. This spacious home has room for all and is in excellent updated kitchen. Two separate driveways allow plenty of parking space without shuffling cars. Come and see this home. It will not disappoint, located right on the border of West Milford near shops, dinning and an easy commute. Contact Karen Glowacki for an appointment by calling 973-764-5555 and get ready to meet your new home!