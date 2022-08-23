Pristine magnificence, with room to thrive

A sprawling and immaculately updated three-bedroom ranch set on two acres of park-like property awaits in beautiful Hampton! Here is a picturesque home set on a lawn that looks like a golf course with completely open and useable space. A pristine location set near Kittatinny High School makes this a great choice for your family. Discriminating buyers will note the open floor plan between the living room and dining room, each with a triple window and skylight that drenches the rooms with natural light. A large, updated kitchen offers walls of cabinets and counterspace, giving you so much room to enjoy preparing meals for your family while offering up plenty of storage space for your gadgets. A large window over the kitchen sink overlooks this magnificent property. Take note of the appliances which have never even been used!

There’s a primary bedroom with large double closet, built-in shelving, and a private half bath, plus two more good-sized bedrooms located on this level, and both bathrooms have been updated with you in mind. A full basement spans the length of the home and offers high ceilings. Plus there’s a two-car attached garage with taller overhead doors, built-in shelving, and a separate entrance to the yard. A new natural gas furnace, windows, counters, flooring, and everything is in excellent condition. There’s a rear deck and patio overlooking the yard, dog kennel, oversized shed with electric and a private property surrounded by trees so you can truly enjoy all this property has to offer. If you’re ready to make a change, contact Karen Glowacki for an appointment by calling 973-764-5555.