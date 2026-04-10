Highland Lakes hideaway available

This Cape Cod style home on a serene street is 225 steps from Beach 1 in Highland Lakes. The home offers three bedrooms and two baths and boasts a fenced outdoor oasis with a firepit and a jacuzzi.

The main level features two bedrooms, a full bath, dining room, kitchen and a sitting room. The second floor houses a private primary bedroom, truly a cozy retreat.

The walk-out lower level has superior living space with another full bath, a TV cave, a laundry area and a wood stove capable if heating the whole house.

The Highland Lakes community offers five freshwater lakes, with seven sandy beaches, sports courts, playgrounds and a clubhouse with all season activities. The area is minutes away from Vernon and Warwick, N.Y.

This attractive residence is the perfect blend of privacy, comfort and endless fun.