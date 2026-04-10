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Highland Lakes hideaway available

Vernon /
| 10 Apr 2026 | 01:48
    Highland Lakes hideaway available
    Highland Lakes hideaway available
    Highland Lakes hideaway available
    Highland Lakes hideaway available
    Highland Lakes hideaway available
    Highland Lakes hideaway available
    Highland Lakes hideaway available
    Highland Lakes hideaway available
    Highland Lakes hideaway available
    Highland Lakes hideaway available

This Cape Cod style home on a serene street is 225 steps from Beach 1 in Highland Lakes. The home offers three bedrooms and two baths and boasts a fenced outdoor oasis with a firepit and a jacuzzi.

The main level features two bedrooms, a full bath, dining room, kitchen and a sitting room. The second floor houses a private primary bedroom, truly a cozy retreat.

The walk-out lower level has superior living space with another full bath, a TV cave, a laundry area and a wood stove capable if heating the whole house.

The Highland Lakes community offers five freshwater lakes, with seven sandy beaches, sports courts, playgrounds and a clubhouse with all season activities. The area is minutes away from Vernon and Warwick, N.Y.

This attractive residence is the perfect blend of privacy, comfort and endless fun.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 13 Pautuck Rd., Highland Lakes, NJ
Price: $440,000
Taxes: $7,346
Agent: Sean Clarkin, Coldwell Banker
Agent’s Cell: 973-862-3629