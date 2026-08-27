Home in desirable Highland Lakes

If your desire is spacious living, this lovely Cape Cod home is nestled on Lonaconing Road. It offers four spacious bedrooms and two conveniently full bathrooms.

Bright and with an open concept layout, the home features a large deck perfect for gatherings and entertaining, a one-car garage and an exceptional level lot.

Central air will help you keep your cool and a gorgeous garden elevates the home’s curb appeal.

Highland Lakes is a beautiful lake community that boasts seven beaches, five lakes, a clubhouse and year-round events and activities. The active life and the relaxed lifestyle blends together in Highland Lakes to create the perfect model of life.

Seeing is believing, check this listing out today.