Raised ranch in Lake Conway

Comfort, style and lake living could be yours with this beautiful, updated three bedroom, three bath home in the Lake Conway section of Vernon. The home also offers the versatile mother-daughter layout which is also perfect for extended guests.

The heart of the home is definitely the totally renovated kitchen with a center island and plenty of space for cooking and gatherings. Sliders lead to the spacious deck and fenced-in backyard.

Large bedrooms, two exquisitely remodeled bathrooms and new flooring throughout pleasantly complete this lovely residence.

Added perks include a roomy two-car garage and a wonderful commuter location just off Rt. 515 and minutes away from Rt. 23.

Whether you desire room to grow, the opportunity of relaxing lake living or space for extended stays, this move-in ready home is ready to make you happy.