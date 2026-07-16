Pleasant Valley Lake chalet

Bursting with character, this three bedroom, two and a half bath chalet will captivate you with its unique details and artistic flair.

The main living area anchors around the cozy fireplace while a beautifully updated kitchen is the heart of the home. The loft style bedroom offers an intimate retreat and sanctuary.

Residents of Pleasant Valley Lakes enjoy a private beach, a clubhouse, swimming, fishing and basketball courts while you’re minutes away from Mtn. Creek and Crystal Springs Resort.

Commuters will love the close proximity to Route 23.

A truly one -of-a-kind property and not just a place to live but a place you’ll love.