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Pleasant Valley Lake chalet

| 16 Jul 2026 | 02:40
    Pleasant Valley Lake chalet
    Pleasant Valley Lake chalet
    Pleasant Valley Lake chalet
    Pleasant Valley Lake chalet
    Pleasant Valley Lake chalet
    Pleasant Valley Lake chalet
    Pleasant Valley Lake chalet
    Pleasant Valley Lake chalet
    Pleasant Valley Lake chalet
    Pleasant Valley Lake chalet

Bursting with character, this three bedroom, two and a half bath chalet will captivate you with its unique details and artistic flair.

The main living area anchors around the cozy fireplace while a beautifully updated kitchen is the heart of the home. The loft style bedroom offers an intimate retreat and sanctuary.

Residents of Pleasant Valley Lakes enjoy a private beach, a clubhouse, swimming, fishing and basketball courts while you’re minutes away from Mtn. Creek and Crystal Springs Resort.

Commuters will love the close proximity to Route 23.

A truly one -of-a-kind property and not just a place to live but a place you’ll love.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 6 Black Oak Trl., Vernon, NJ
Price: $385,000
Taxes: $8,026
Agents: Cristina Bouzyla and Samantha R. Klein, Weichert Realtors
Cristina’s Cell: 973-975-6470