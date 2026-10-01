In the heart of Vernon Township

This beautifully renovated expanded ranch-style home features four bedrooms and two baths and is the ultimate in single level living. The custom lake house is located in the Pleasant Valley Lake section of Vernon on a quiet tree-lined lane with wooded backing and fronting.

You’ll cherish the open floor layout as well as the stunning kitchen complete with quartz counters, an oversized island and stainless- steel appliances.

Let’s not forget the wonderful perks this listing has to offer like luxury vinyl plank flooring, a new roof, siding and gutters, new central air, a two -car garage and updated fireplace and septic system.

Home sweet home awaits you at 33 Orchard Dr.