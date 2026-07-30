Mini estate vibes

Set on almost a full acre, this center hall colonial is nestled in one of Wantage’s most desirable neighborhoods. Meticulously updated with four bedrooms, an office and three-and-a-half baths, this fabulous home also has the potential for an in-law suite.

You’ll adore the luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home as well as the custom built-ins in the classic den.

Other impressive home features include the park-like grounds, the four levels of living space, all new roof, water softener and furnace and high-end kitchen appliances including a sub-zero built-in fridge.

There’s still a whole lot of summer left to enjoy your very own staycation with your own gorgeous in-ground pool, paver patio and expansive Trex deck.

With the recent $10,000 price cut, this stunning home won’t last long. A definite must see!