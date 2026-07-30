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Mini estate vibes

Wantage /
| 30 Jul 2026 | 01:03
    Mini estate vibes
    Mini estate vibes
    Mini estate vibes
    Mini estate vibes
    Mini estate vibes
    Mini estate vibes
    Mini estate vibes
    Mini estate vibes
    Mini estate vibes
    Mini estate vibes
    Mini estate vibes

Set on almost a full acre, this center hall colonial is nestled in one of Wantage’s most desirable neighborhoods. Meticulously updated with four bedrooms, an office and three-and-a-half baths, this fabulous home also has the potential for an in-law suite.

You’ll adore the luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home as well as the custom built-ins in the classic den.

Other impressive home features include the park-like grounds, the four levels of living space, all new roof, water softener and furnace and high-end kitchen appliances including a sub-zero built-in fridge.

There’s still a whole lot of summer left to enjoy your very own staycation with your own gorgeous in-ground pool, paver patio and expansive Trex deck.

With the recent $10,000 price cut, this stunning home won’t last long. A definite must see!

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 10 Mountain View Dr., Wantage, NJ
Price: $749,900
Taxes: $10,756
Agent: Christine Marotta, Mountain Properties
Agent’s Cell: 973-902-9186