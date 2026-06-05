Lovely bi-level in Wantage

This updated and spacious bi-level features three bedrooms and two full baths. Set on 1.1 acres and is nestled in the bucolic rolling hills of Wantage overlooking pastural beauty.

The new kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, all included, quartz counters and glass tile backsplash.

The key word for this lovely home is updated. Both bathrooms are revamped and updated. Also updated are the septic system which will provide peace of mind for years to come. Hardwood floors, Anderson windows and a newer central AC system make new home ownership a pleasure. Three sheds make for perfection in storage.

Relaxation and entertaining can be enjoyed on the home’s three expansive decks.

Country life at its very best yet minutes from High Point State Park, golfing, Mt. Creek, shopping and restaurants.