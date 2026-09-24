Montague Dunkin’ celebrates grand reopening with new design

The Dunkin’ restaurant at 15 Route 23 in Montague has reopened following a remodel featuring the company’s next-generation store design.

A grand reopening celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29, beginning at 9 a.m. The first 100 Dunkin’ Rewards members age 18 and older in line will receive 30 days of free Dunkin’ Refreshers. Customers who are not members can sign up on the day of the event to participate in the promotion.

Guests also can spin a prize wheel for Dunkin’ merchandise, while supplies last. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with local dignitaries is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

The 600-square-foot restaurant employs seven crew members and is open daily from 4:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

The remodeled store features an open, modern design and updated beverage equipment. Its offerings include an eight-tap system serving cold beverages such as iced coffee, iced tea, cold brew and nitro-infused cold brew.

The restaurant also features updated espresso equipment for made-to-order drinks.