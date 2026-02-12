x
Move-in ready home offers refined living

Wantage /
| 12 Feb 2026 | 02:03
Move-in ready, this listing beams comfort, style and exceptional craftsmanship. Set on serene, wooded 1.78 acres, this stunning updated colonial in the Rolling Hills Estate offers four bedrooms and three and a half baths.

A modern kitchen will fulfill all your needs with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops while an open layout leads to a lovely family room with a cozy gas fireplace.

More living space perfectly describes the basement with a full bath, recreation room and exercise room.

Freshly painted throughout and for peace of mind the septic is new as of 2021.

5 Sterling is truly sterling. Just unpack, settle in and enjoy immensely.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 5 Sterling Dr., Wantage, NJ
Price: $680,000
Taxes: $11,498
Agent: Isolina Rich, Coldwell Banker Realty
Agent’s Cell: 973-476-5719