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Renovated Colonial on half acre

Wantage /
| 03 Sep 2026 | 12:38
    Renovated Colonial on half acre
    Renovated Colonial on half acre
    Renovated Colonial on half acre
    Renovated Colonial on half acre
    Renovated Colonial on half acre
    Renovated Colonial on half acre
    Renovated Colonial on half acre
    Renovated Colonial on half acre

Built in 1890, this stately colonial boasts 2,478 square feet of spacious living area. With three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths and an open floor layout, you’ll feel right at home.

The sun- drenched foyer opens to a large living room with custom molding and a cozy fireplace perfect for toasty evenings. The kitchen is a cook’s dream with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, new stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets. The first floor laundry room offers A+ convenience while the massive den complete with a half bath is excellent for a media center, office or playroom.

Upstairs, the primary suite presents an updated ensuite with a tile shower, a walk-in closet and soft neutral décor. Two additional bedrooms provide room for all.

Outdoors, a level lot, a new deck and a fenced-in stone patio make life a breeze.

You will simply love the warmth and charm throughout this move-in ready home.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 72 County Rd. 639, Wantage, NY
Price: $425,000
Taxes: $7,045
Agent: Mary Russo- Simeone, Coldwell Banker
Agent’s Cell: 973-756-6866