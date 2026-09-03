Renovated Colonial on half acre

Built in 1890, this stately colonial boasts 2,478 square feet of spacious living area. With three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths and an open floor layout, you’ll feel right at home.

The sun- drenched foyer opens to a large living room with custom molding and a cozy fireplace perfect for toasty evenings. The kitchen is a cook’s dream with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, new stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets. The first floor laundry room offers A+ convenience while the massive den complete with a half bath is excellent for a media center, office or playroom.

Upstairs, the primary suite presents an updated ensuite with a tile shower, a walk-in closet and soft neutral décor. Two additional bedrooms provide room for all.

Outdoors, a level lot, a new deck and a fenced-in stone patio make life a breeze.

You will simply love the warmth and charm throughout this move-in ready home.