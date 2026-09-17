Single-level living

This charming brick ranch home on a little over 12 acres features three bedrooms and two baths.

Located in a beautifully wooded setting, the updated kitchen boasts a gas stove and convenient pantry.

The stunning bright living room has large windows and tons of natural light. The dining room features sliders to the deck extending gathering and entertaining space.

Outdoors, the fenced-in yard is perfect as a play area and for pets. Enjoy the pergola and the lovely landscaping.

The unfinished basement awaits your future creative endeavors as a rec. room, guest area or additional living space. Also on the perk list is an amazing six-car garage exceptionally fit for storage, hobbies or projects.

A beautiful home and beautiful land awaits.