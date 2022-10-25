x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Vernon home finally within range

Vernon. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com.

Vernon /
| 25 Oct 2022 | 02:01
    Vernon home finally within range
    Vernon home finally within range
    Vernon home finally within range
    Vernon home finally within range
    Vernon home finally within range
    Vernon home finally within range
    Vernon home finally within range
    Vernon home finally within range

For those discerning home buyers who are looking for something more than a home, here is an opportunity for you. After a recent price improvement, this remarkable property is finally within range.

The engine of bucolic trappings that is a barn allows us to retreat into times of years past. For those in the market for a home with history, here is a mid to late 1800’s three level bank barn with heat, electric, half bath and original Fieldstone foundation nestled away on a picturesque country road! This charming two-bedroom, one-bath ranch features a full, finished walk-out basement.

Come and make yourself at home in this collector’s paradise. There is room for all your treasures in this sprawling home with its picturesque setting. Here is a property perfectly suited for all your wildest dreams no matter your interests. This property would be perfectly suited for a yoga/meditation/retreat studio. Likewise it’s perfect for small farm animal enthusiasts, crafters, restorers, artists or car enthusiasts. You could also convert the property to a fabulous country residence and guest house with its easy location just minutes to skiing, golf, wineries, antiquing, Treescape Aerial Adventure Park, farm to table stands, horseback riding, a water park, shopping and dining in Historic Warwick, hiking, biking, swimming and the Appalachian Trail.

If you are ready for a change, there is none on the market so opportune as this one. Contact Christine Marotta for an appointment by calling 973-827-6767 for an appointment and see this one in person.

Essential information
Address: 488 Route 517
Price: $279,999
Taxes: $5,468 Est. 2021
Agent: Christine Marotta, Realty Executives Mountain Properties, (973)827-6767