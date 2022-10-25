Vernon home finally within range

For those discerning home buyers who are looking for something more than a home, here is an opportunity for you. After a recent price improvement, this remarkable property is finally within range.

The engine of bucolic trappings that is a barn allows us to retreat into times of years past. For those in the market for a home with history, here is a mid to late 1800’s three level bank barn with heat, electric, half bath and original Fieldstone foundation nestled away on a picturesque country road! This charming two-bedroom, one-bath ranch features a full, finished walk-out basement.

Come and make yourself at home in this collector’s paradise. There is room for all your treasures in this sprawling home with its picturesque setting. Here is a property perfectly suited for all your wildest dreams no matter your interests. This property would be perfectly suited for a yoga/meditation/retreat studio. Likewise it’s perfect for small farm animal enthusiasts, crafters, restorers, artists or car enthusiasts. You could also convert the property to a fabulous country residence and guest house with its easy location just minutes to skiing, golf, wineries, antiquing, Treescape Aerial Adventure Park, farm to table stands, horseback riding, a water park, shopping and dining in Historic Warwick, hiking, biking, swimming and the Appalachian Trail.

If you are ready for a change, there is none on the market so opportune as this one. Contact Christine Marotta for an appointment by calling 973-827-6767 for an appointment and see this one in person.