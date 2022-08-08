A home for the outdoor lover in you

Ready, set, home! A lovely property nestled away in this picturesque lake community is just waiting to be snatched up. Here is an immaculate, center hall colonial with highlights including a two-story foyer, open floor plan, lemonade front porch and breakfast bar! This home has everything you need and more to call it a life! With three bedrooms, two full baths and over a quarter of an acre of land in the Barry Lakes section of Vernon, you can enjoy life on the lake and more from this perfect location. Don’t miss another unforgettable summer!

Here you are well placed to really love your life, with adventures within minutes away; whether your interests are enjoying the great outdoors or shopping, there is something for everyone in this year-round community! Your lake dues afford you access to all of the amenities here, including a club house and playground, plus, of course, the lake itself. This gorgeous property is just minutes from the Crystal Springs Resort and Great Gorge ski area, water park, lakes, hiking, biking, fishing, wineries, Historic Warwick, horseback riding and antiquing. Other features include a one-car attached garage, added storage in the basement, which includes laundry and utility rooms, plus attic space. A welcoming foyer greets your guests and makes everyone feel at ease in your home, plus a master bedroom with walk-in closet and jetted tub, high ceilings, separate dining room plus eat-in kitchen ensure you have ample room to meet your needs.

You will love living in this tight knit community. If you’re ready to treat your family to a year-round vacation, contact Christine Marotta for an appointment by calling 973-902-9186.